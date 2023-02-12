A couple in the US says that they were able to trace their stolen cars within hours using the Apple AirTag. As reported by WRAL, Leslie and Antar Muhammad were asleep when their Toyota Camry was stolen by burglar.

"We woke up, and I looked outside and I asked my wife, 'Hey, do you know your car’s no longer in the driveway?'" Antar Muhammad told WRAL.

Luckily, the car had Apple’s tracking device – AirTag that helped them track the car’s movement. The couple then called the Cary Police and arrested the three underage suspects by 11 am on February 4.

"I’m able to pinpoint exactly where it’s at and actually to zoom in and almost precisely pick out the parking space the car was in," Muhammad said. He was able to share the car location with the Cary police.

"I’m able to pinpoint exactly where it’s at and actually to zoom in and almost precisely pick out the parking space the car was in," Antar Muhammad said. "It had moved, and then all of a sudden it stopped moving" he noted.

As quoted by WRAL, Leslie Muhammad said that the thieves picked the wrong car that night. Beside the car, the couple uses AirTags on their luggage and backpacks.

“One hundred dollars for a pack of 4 – it’s one of the greatest security systems you can have," Antar Muhammad said. "As soon as we get a new vehicle or new item – backpack or purse or luggage – I open one up and put one in just for safety measures," he added.

Apple introduced AirTags in the year 2021. It comes with a price tag of $29 in the US and ₹3,490 in India.

In a statement to WRAL, Leslie said "The way technology is advancing, I think so will the mindset of some of the thieves. I think it’s important for people to be aware of what’s out there to support them when it comes to their own personal safety and your items – your home, your cars. If there’s an easy, especially low-budget way, to keep your home and family secure, that’s the best way to do it."