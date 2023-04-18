Apple’s first official store in India is finally here. Located at Jio World Drive Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, the store will provide customers with the opportunity to explore Apple products and services. The store was opened for media personnel showcasing a stunning glass facade, making it stand out as a unique and modern building. Inside, the store offers a spacious layout with high ceilings, pillars, and rows of parallel desks, creating a comfortable and inviting atmosphere.

Here, we list five lesser-known facts about Apple BKC store

Apple BKC has 1,000 tiles in the ceiling

Apple’s first India store has 1,000 tiles in the ceiling. Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling. The handcrafted-timber ceiling makes a triangular formation that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy.

Stone walls sourced from Rajasthan

Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-meter-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine.

Most sustainable store yet

Apple says that its BKC store is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy.

View Full Image Apple BKC has a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations.

Services like Apple Trade In program

Apple BKC store will welcome customers from around the world, helping them learn about Apple products and offering advice on the best options to suit customers’ needs, as well as the Apple Trade In program. The store features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages.

Today at Apple series

Apple BKC will offer a special Today at Apple series, “Mumbai Rising," running from April 18. These free sessions bring visitors, local artists, and creatives together and will feature Apple products and services to offer hands-on activities that celebrate the local community and culture.