Apple’s first official store in India is finally here. Located at Jio World Drive Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, the store will provide customers with the opportunity to explore Apple products and services. The store was opened for media personnel showcasing a stunning glass facade, making it stand out as a unique and modern building. Inside, the store offers a spacious layout with high ceilings, pillars, and rows of parallel desks, creating a comfortable and inviting atmosphere.

