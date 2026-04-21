Apple CEO Cook plans his departure. The tech giant he leaves behind won’t be the same.

Apple CEO Tim Cook knows all about replacing legends. And not simply because he took the helm of the tech giant following the departure of Steve Jobs in the summer of 2011.

Cook is an Alabama man, born in Mobile and raised during the halcyon era of Bear Bryant, who commanded the state for nearly three decades as the University of Alabama’s larger-than-life football coach.

But Cook is also an Auburn University man, who graduated from the state’s second university in 1982. That was the same year that that Bryant retired and that the Auburn Tigers football team beat its more decorated rival for the first time in a decade.

It was the beginning of a long decline for the University of Alabama. The Crimson Tide went through seven different coaches over the next 27 years, winning only one national championship, before Coach Nick Saban restored its place as the dominant college football team in 2009.

Cook had far more success in “replacing a legend” than his rival Crimson Tide.

Apple was worth around $300 million when he became CEO 15 years ago. It’s worth more than $4 trillion today, thanks to the consumer tech ecosystem Cook established, and the recurring revenues it continues to generate, around the iPhone Jobs had launched in 2007.

Cook has also deftly navigated the complicated trade politics of President Donald Trump, the tech-sceptic policies of President Joe Biden and the deeply suspicious government of China’s Xi Jinping.

He will retire as CEO in September, shifting to the role of executive chairman, according to a surprise statement from Apple. Cook will be succeeded as CEO by current hardware chief John Ternus.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company,” Cook said in a statement, just days after the company celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Cook’s legacy will remain intact.

There are 2.5 billion Apple devices in use around the world, and the company is staking new claims in music, movies and streaming media each year.

Apple is the third largest company on the planet in terms of stock market valuation. Its logo is one of the most recognized, its customers are some of the most loyal and its products are some of the most ubiquitous.

Cook has himself become the legend that he once replaced—respected and admired by investors, consumers and politicians alike.

But, as any Alabamian will tell you, legends don’t fumble the football, and Apple’s grip on artificial intelligence technologies has been anything but secure. Its failure to establish a market-leading grip on the world’s hottest, and most transformative, technology, will remain a key mark against Cook’s legendary tenure as company leader.

That could all change at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June when the company could set out a new AI strategy. With Cook’s retirement, the stakes for a market-moving event at corporate headquarters Apple Park just got higher.

“There was growing pressure on Apple to produce a successful AI strategy and Cook must feel that the pieces are now in place heading into WWDC to hand over the reins at this time,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

“Investors will have more questions than answers around the timing and what this means for the broader Apple strategy,” he added. “This will put even more pressure on Apple to produce success and its product road map at WWDC with AI front and center.”

The group will first post its fiscal second-quarter earnings on April 30. Analysts are looking for $57 billion in iPhone revenue, services growth of around 14% and overall sales of around $110 billion.

Morgan Stanley’s Erik Woodring thinks the spring and summer earnings will pave the way for a $300 share price for Apple, a 10% advance from current levels, by September.

With Cook now stepping aside, and a new team of leaders forming to take his place, assessing his legacy will soon give way to understanding the company’s different approach.

Even as tech giants like Microsoft and Meta spend hundreds of billions on establishing AI leadership, Apple’s AI spending has been relatively restrained, which could play either way in the coming years. But one thing is clear: Apple is either unwilling or unable to match its rivals in the most transformative technology in decades.

“John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor,” Cook said of his replacement. “He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future.”

We will see if investors agree.