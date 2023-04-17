Apple CEO looks to a bright future in India, expresses excitement over opening company-owned stores

Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed his excitement on April 17 as Apple gears up to open its first company-owned stores in India, building on the company's 25-year history in the country. "India has an incredible energy and a beautiful culture," said Cook, who also noted Apple's commitment to investing in local communities and serving humanity with innovative products.

On April 18, Apple is set to open its new retail store, Apple BKC, in Mumbai, as part of its expanding operations in India. The company has also announced the opening of its second store in Delhi on April 20, with the design of the outlet inspired by Delhi's historic gates.

Additionally, Apple has revealed a barricade for the new store named Apple Saket. These new store openings indicate Apple's growing interest in India, a market seen as crucial for the company's future growth.

Apple is expanding its presence in India, as the country becomes an increasingly important market for sales and manufacturing. Indian consumers are also showing a trend towards premium products. The American company’s executives have noted strong double-digit growth in iPhone sales in India in recent quarters.

In February 2023, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated during the company's earnings call that India is a significant market for the tech giant, with "record levels" of people switching to iPhone. Apple is prioritizing the world's second-largest mobile phone market and is taking measures to make iPhones more affordable through financing options and trade-ins. \

The company's online store was launched in India in 2020. According to market research firm Counterpoint Research, Apple is currently the leader in India's premium smartphone market and the country's smartphone market in terms of shipment value in Q4 2022. The firm noted that Apple shipped over 6.5 million units in 2022, recording a 16 percent YoY growth.