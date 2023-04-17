Apple CEO looks to a bright future in India, expresses excitement over opening company-owned stores

Apple CEO looks to a bright future in India, expresses excitement over opening company-owned stores1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 10:22 AM IST
- On April 18, Apple is set to open its new retail store, Apple BKC, in Mumbai, as part of its expanding operations in India. The company has also announced the opening of its second store in Delhi on April 20, with the design of the outlet inspired by Delhi's historic gates.
Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed his excitement on April 17 as Apple gears up to open its first company-owned stores in India, building on the company's 25-year history in the country. "India has an incredible energy and a beautiful culture," said Cook, who also noted Apple's commitment to investing in local communities and serving humanity with innovative products.
