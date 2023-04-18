Apple is set to make a direct retail entry into the Indian market by opening its first store in Mumbai on April 18, followed by another store in New Delhi two days later. Previously, the Indian market was primarily catered to through resellers, but Apple's move to establish a direct retail presence highlights the importance of India in its China-plus one strategy. In fact, Apple now produces almost seven percent of its iPhones in India through partnerships with companies like Foxconn Technology Group and Pegatron Corp., a significant increase from just one percent in 2021.

