Apple BKC store was opened to the general public on April 18 at 11am. The store is located in Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Drive Mall located in the Bandra Kurla Complex. It was unveiled by Apple CEO Tim Cook who is on an India visit. A second store will be opened in Saket, Delhi on April 20.

The store event was attended by over 5,000 Apple enthusiasts. Apple BKC store features a design inspired by the iconic black-and-yellow cabs unique to the city. The Cupertino-based company claims that the BKC store is the most sustainable store yet. Sporting dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations, the store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy.

The store opening comes as the company celebrated more than 25 years in India.

“At Apple, our mission is to enrich lives and empower people around the world," said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history — supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity."

According to Apple, India has a vibrant community of app developers and supports more than 1 million jobs. The company has an iOS App Design and Development Accelerator in Bengaluru since 2017. The accelerator has hosted sessions for more than 15,000 developers, enabling them to build on their ideas and bring cutting-edge apps to the market.

The Cupertino-based tech giant began manufacturing iPhone in India in 2017. Since then, the company has worked with suppliers to assemble iPhone models and produce a growing number of components in the country. The new stores are a clear signal of the company's commitment to invest in India, the second-largest smartphone market in the world.