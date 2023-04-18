Apple CEO Tim Cook opens the gates to India's first Apple store at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 11:34 AM IST
- Apple BKC Store features a design inspired by the iconic black-and-yellow cabs unique to the city.
Apple BKC store was opened to the general public on April 18 at 11am. The store is located in Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Drive Mall located in the Bandra Kurla Complex. It was unveiled by Apple CEO Tim Cook who is on an India visit. A second store will be opened in Saket, Delhi on April 20.
