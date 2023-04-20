Apple CEO Tim Cook finally threw open the gates of its second retail store in India today. The CEO inaugurated Apple Saket in Delhi where he also met customers visiting the store. Apple’s first store in India was opened recently in BKC, Mumbai.

Apple Saket welcomes its customers using a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables that showcases all of the company's accessories and products. The barricade of Apple Saket features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi's many gates.

Watch Tim Cook inaugurating the store in Delhi today:

Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurates India's second Apple Store at Delhi's Select City Walk Mall in Saket.

Compared to Apple BKC, the Apple Saket store is smaller. Despite being half the size of the Mumbai store, Apple will pay a portion of total sales from the store as rent or ₹40 lakh per month, whichever is higher, according to sources.

The 70-member strong team at Apple Saket, half of whom will be women, comes from India's 18 different states and can speak more than 15 Indian languages. The store also features a dedicated pickup station in order to make it easier for customers to order their product online and collect it from the store at the time of their choosing.

Apple Saket features a ‘Genius bar’ where customers can book their appointments for hands-on technical and hardware support. As per the company, ‘Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions.’

During the launch event today, CEO Tim Cook also met customers visiting the Delhi store. Watch:

Apple CEO Tim Cook meets customers visiting India's second Apple Store at Delhi's Select City Walk Mall in Saket.

This is Cook's first trip to India in seven years. During this visit, he also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the iPhone manufacturer is looking to invest more in the world's second-largest smartphone market.According to government sources, the iPhone maker is likely to double the employment base at its contract manufacturers in India to around 2 lakh soon.