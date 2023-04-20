Apple CEO Tim Cook opens second retail store in India, meets customers at Apple Saket2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 10:36 AM IST
- Apple Saket store is half in size as compared to the Apple BKC, Mumbai. The Delhi store was opened today at 10am by CEO Tim Cook.
Apple CEO Tim Cook finally threw open the gates of its second retail store in India today. The CEO inaugurated Apple Saket in Delhi where he also met customers visiting the store. Apple’s first store in India was opened recently in BKC, Mumbai.
