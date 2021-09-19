NEW DELHI : Technology giant Apple is making a significant change in the upcoming version of the software that runs on its tablets. According to documentation on Apple’s developer website, the company is going to increase the amount of RAM apps can request in order to perform certain functions. The change will allow apps to request as much as 6GB of RAM on iPad Pro models that have 8GB of RAM, and up to 12GB of RAM on the top end model, which has 16GB RAM onboard.

This is double the amount of RAM apps could have requested earlier. The new operating system goes live on 20 September, and the new change will be especially useful for developers who make resource intensive apps. It also makes the iPad Pro more like a laptop, and makes it easier for developers of video and photo editing apps, games, etc. to offer more features on the iPads.

The move is in line with Apple’s efforts to make the iPad more like a laptop, something that the company also achieved in the past two years by putting the same M1 chip on both its Macbooks and iPads. Apple has also announced names of developers like ThatGameCompany, which makes a popular game called Sky: Children of the Light, who will be adapting their apps to run on both iPads and Macbooks. Changes like this one make it easier for developers to adapt their apps to different devices.

Further, it could also help answer critics, who have often said that Apple’s iPads do not fully take advantage of their hardware. The new M1 chip has been proven to be more powerful than Apple’s other chips, meaning more RAM will only allow developers to fully make use of that power.

The documentation says that the changes will be applicable only on “supported devices", so it’s unclear whether developers will get to use more RAM on iPad Pro models only.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.