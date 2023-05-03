Apple, Google partner to combat creepy tracking tactics1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 05:44 AM IST
The $30 AirTag has become a popular item since its 2021 release, helping users pinpoint the locations of a wide variety of lost property.
Apple and Google are teaming up to thwart unwanted tracking through Bluetooth devices that were created to help people find lost keys, keep tabs on luggage or to locate other things that have a tendency to be misplaced or lost.
