iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via satellite feature saves 2 lives in Canada

Apple devices have been making the buzz for saving lives of people. In a similar incident in Canada, the Apple iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via satellite feature has reportedly saved two lives stranded in the snow near McBride.

As per a report by the Times Colonist, two women returning from a trip to Alberta in Canada were struck by a highway closure. Soon they checked Google Maps to find the alternate route and decided to take a detour through the Holmes Forest Service Road.

After covering a distance of 20 kiolmeters, the women faced a dead-end as the road ended and they got stuck in thick snow with signals in their mobiles or any other means to return. Fortunately, one of the women was using an iPhone 14. She used the Emergency SOS via satellite feature and called for help activating the feature.

According to the report, RCMP and Robson Valley Search and Rescue used GPS location to find the women and planned the rescue operation accordingly. “They found them, pulled their vehicle out and got them turned around and back on the way. It’s kind of thing that it potentially may have saved their life," says Dwight Yochim, Senior Manager, BC Search and Rescue.

Furthermore, he expressed, “If they hadn’t had the Apple iPhone 14 handy, what would have happened is eventually the family or their work would have said hey, they didn’t show up and so the search area would have been from wherever they were last seen to where they were supposed to be and that could have been several hundred kilometers."

In another life saving incident, a woman from Costa Mesa has claimed that her Apple Smartwatch saved her life after a medical emergency while she was pregnant.

Jess Kelly from Costa Mesa, California, has claimed that her Apple Watch has saved her life during her 37th week of pregnancy. As per Kelly, on Dec 17, she was not feeling well. It was fortunate that Kelly received a high heart rate alert on her smartwatch device. The device informed her that her heart beat was above 120 beats per minute, while inactive for more than 10 minutes.

Kelly says that she received the alert two more times after a half hour period. “By the third time I thought something was going on, and maybe I should get this looked into," added Kelly.

After receiving the three alerts from Apple watch, Kelly rushed to the hospital and found out that she was in labour and losing blood due to the complications in her pregnancy. Kelly delivered a healthy baby girl and named her Shelby Marie. Shelly gives credit to her Apple Watch for saving her life.