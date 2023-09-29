Latest iPhone models have been overheating according to complaints raised by thousands of Apple customers.

Customers who bought iPhone 15 Pro and its larger Pro Max variant took to online forums, including Apple's customer support pages, Reddit and various social media platforms, to report that their devices have become too hot to touch, reported Financial Times.

Also read: Apple's affordable Vision Pro 2 delayed until 2027: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo Over 2,000 individuals on Apple's community forum have reported experiencing overheating issues, with one commenter stating, "I just got the iPhone 15 Pro today and it’s so hot I can’t even hold it for very long!" Another post mentioned, "Listening to Spotify while using iMessage and it’s uncomfortably hot in my hands caseless." One of the posts read, “Even with a case it’s quite warm. This is pretty alarming as I’ve owned every iPhone since the 6 and never experienced this type of issue." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While some iPhone 15 buyers did not encounter the issue, others attributed it to the use of low-quality charging cables, excessive usage of video or gaming applications or a temporary surge in processing during the initial device setup.

Apple's customer support pages suggest that iPhones "might get warm" when setting up for the first time, using wireless charging or when playing "graphics-intensive or processor-intensive apps" as reported by Financial Times.

The iPhone 15 Pro is the first mass-market consumer device built around the new 3nm chip technology from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which supplies chips to Apple, Nvidia and many other Silicon Valley companies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: OpenAI, ex-Apple designer Jony Ive in talks with SoftBank's Son to raise $1 bn to build ‘iPhone of AI’ An analyst at TF International Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo who is known for his insights into Apple’s supply chain, said in a note earlier that overheating issues were likely “unrelated to TSMC’s advanced 3nm node".

“The primary cause is more likely the compromises made in the thermal system design to achieve a lighter weight, such as the reduced heat dissipation area and the use of a titanium frame, which negatively impacts thermal efficiency," he added.

Also read: Are iPhone 15 Pro models overheating due to the new A17 Pro chipset? Here's what new report suggests Kuo speculated that Apple could resolve the problem through a software update, but this might affect the iPhones' performance. Failure to address the issue properly could potentially impact sales as reported by livemint earlier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

