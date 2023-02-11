Apple may limit iPhone 15’s USB Type-C port support: Report
- The authenticator chip on iPhone 15’s USB Type-C port and charging cables will allow Apple users to buy genuine iPhone peripherals and receive a commission on MFi-certified accessories
Apple is planning to bring a USB Type-C port with iPhone 15 series. According to a report by Macrumours, the company is planning to limit Type-C port in the same way as lightning port right now. The report says that USB-C port on iPhone 15 and the accompanying charging cables will feature a Lightning-like authenticator chip, potentially limiting their functionality with Apple-unapproved accessories.
