Apple may limit iPhone 15’s USB Type-C port support: Report

Apple is planning to bring a USB Type-C port with iPhone 15 series. According to a report by Macrumours, the company is planning to limit Type-C port in the same way as lightning port right now. The report says that USB-C port on iPhone 15 and the accompanying charging cables will feature a Lightning-like authenticator chip, potentially limiting their functionality with Apple-unapproved accessories.

