Apple offers up to 10,000 discount on iPhones, MacBooks and other devices

If you are eying to buy a new Apple iPhone or a MacBook laptop, then now is one of the good times. The Cupertino-based company is offering instant discounts of up to ₹10,000 on a range of devices through the Apple Online store. The said offer is available with HDFC Bank credit cards.
Users get up to ₹7,000 cashback on purchase of 2022 iPhone series. These include all iPhone 14 models – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Similarly, Apple Watch Series 8 is available with a cashback of ₹4,000. The Apple Watch Ultra, on the other hand, is up for purchase with an instant cashback of ₹5,000.
MacBook Air (M2, 2022 model) and MacBook Pro (13-inch) models, on the other hand, can be purchased at a discount of ₹10,000. If you wish to buy Apple AirPods, then the 2nd generation Apple AirPods Pro is available with an instant cashback of ₹2,000 with the HDFC Bank cards.
Coming to the iPads, the Apple iPad Air is available with a cashback of ₹5,000. Buyers can get ₹3,000 and ₹5,000 cash back on the purchase of iiPad 10th Gen and iPad Pro 12.9-inch model, respectively.
However, there are no cashback offers on Apple iPhone 13 series models. Buyers of Apple devices from the company’s online store can also avail no-cost EMI for up to 6 months on select bank cards.
Apple's online store does not reveal the date till when the cashback will be available. Readers are advised to hurry before the offer expires.
Meanwhile, Apple iPhone 14 is selling at a discounted price of ₹66,999 (128GB) in the ongoing Big Saving Days on Flipkart. The e-tailer is also giving instant discounts of up to 10% with ICICI Bank and Citi Bank cards. The phone’s 256GB and 512GB models, on the other hand, are available at ₹76,999 and ₹96,999, respectively.
