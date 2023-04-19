Apple Saket will be unveiled by CEO Tim Cook at 10am tomorrow (April 20).
Apple is all set to throw open its second Indian store to customers tomorrow. Dubbed Apple Saket, the store will be unveiled by CEO Tim Cook at 10am. A day before the official opening, Apple previewed its Apple Saket store.
The company says that Apple Saket will be a welcoming space for customers to shop Apple’s incredible lineup of products and services. Customers will receive exceptional support from team members, and will also be able to participate in free Today at Apple sessions to learn how to get the most out of their devices.
Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail, said “We’re thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket."
“Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services," he added.
Here are 7 things to know about Apple Saket
Apple Saket has a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple’s products and accessories.
It also has a feature wall manufactured in India.
The store will have a dedicated Apple Pickup station to make it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time.
Like all Apple facilities, Apple Saket runs on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.
The store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.
Customers will be able to make reservations at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket to seek help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions.
Apple Saket will offer free, daily in-store sessions through Today at Apple sessions led by Apple Creatives.
