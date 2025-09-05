How Apple and Samsung are thriving in India's slowing smartphone market
New Delhi: Even as India’s $45-billion smartphone economy is in the throes of a long-drawn slowdown, Apple and Samsung logged over 20% year-on-year (y-o-y) sales growth in the June quarter—compared to 7% y-o-y for the overall smartphone industry—powered by rising demand for the most expensive premium devices in the country that are priced three to four times the market average.