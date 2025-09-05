Since the launch of its latest flagships—the Galaxy S25 series—in January this year, the company has also started equipping its in-store experience zones with Wi-Fi, Pullan said. “We’re training the retail staff to encourage users to log in and see what a difference the AI features make. If you don’t show these features in-person, you’ll never convince the buyers to make the purchase. Now, we’re instantly seeing more buyers come in because of the ability to experience such features," he added.