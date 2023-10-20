Apple saves yet another life! SOS feature saves reddit user in fatal car crash
Apple's crash detection feature automatically dials 911 during a car crash and saved passenger during in a recently reported incident at US.
In yet another life-saving incident attributed to Apple's innovative technology, a Reddit user known as IndependenceLong5230 recently shared a harrowing experience of how the tech giant's SOS feature came to his rescue during his car crash.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message