Apple's crash detection feature automatically dials 911 during a car crash and saved passenger during in a recently reported incident at US.

In yet another life-saving incident attributed to Apple's innovative technology, a Reddit user known as IndependenceLong5230 recently shared a harrowing experience of how the tech giant's SOS feature came to his rescue during his car crash. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident, which unfolded in the United States, left IndependenceLong5230 with only a few fractures, despite the severity of the collision, thanks to the prompt response from Apple's SOS feature.

In a Reddit post that has since garnered considerable attention, IndependenceLong5230 recounted the fatal car crash. He explained how, during the accident, he found himself in a state where he was unable to notify his emergency contacts or seek immediate help. This is where Apple's crash detection feature stepped in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IndependenceLong5230's screenshot shared on the popular online platform showcased the SOS feature in action, automatically dialing 911 on his behalf when it detected the crash. The quick response from emergency services proved to be crucial, ensuring that the injured user received the prompt medical attention he needed.

Medics who arrived at the scene of the accident were reportedly surprised by IndependenceLong5230's condition. Despite the severity of the crash, he was able to walk away with only a few fractures, a fortunate outcome that can be largely attributed to the life-saving intervention of Apple's technology.

This incident adds to a growing list of cases where Apple's gadgets and innovative features have played a pivotal role in saving lives. As per the screenshot shared by the reddit user, the Apple’s crash detection alerted the passenger’s father who listed the emergency contact. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The SOS message sent during the crash detection

To recall, another episode of Apple device saving lives was reported by Mint earlier this year, where a 29-year old woman credited Apple Watch for detecting life-threatening blood clots in her lungs. Kimmie Watkins from Cincinnati, as reported by Local12 said that the Watch detected an irregular heartbeat of 178 beats per minute while she was asleep. She was taking a nap when the Watch alerted her as she had been feeling light-hearted and dizzy.

"I was asleep for about an hour and a half before my watch woke me up with this alarm that said that my heart rate had been too high for too long. So for over 10 minutes, it was too high," she told the publication.

She added, "I'm very lucky and that, if my nap hadn't ended, that my partner would have found me, maybe asleep on the couch, not actually sleeping instead of what did happen." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Watkins then consulted a doctor for a medical examination. As per the report, she was told that she is suffering from a saddle pulmonary embolism. The condition limits blood flow through both lungs and has a 50% fatality rate.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!