Apple Inc. announced plans to hold a launch event on Sept. 7, when the tech giant is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 lineup and its next slate of smartwatches, confirming a date that was reported by Bloomberg News last week.

The company sent out invitations for a presentation titled “Far Out," describing it as an in-person event at the Steve Jobs Theater at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. It starts at 10 a.m. local time. The company will also livestream the event on its website, continuing an approach it’s used since the pandemic began.

Launching a new iPhone is always a big moment for Apple, which counted on the device for more than half of its $366 billion in annual sales last year. But there’s additional pressure this year as the company faces a slowdown in consumer spending -- particularly in the smartphone industry -- and needs its latest technology to entice buyers. It’s also planning a more ambitious product rollout than usual in the coming months, with a flurry of new Macs, iPads, AirPods and even a mixed-reality headset expected by the first half of 2023.

The event will be Apple’s third of the year, following up on a March launch for the Mac Studio, 5G iPhone SE and new iPad Air, in addition to a preview of iOS 16, macOS Ventura and other new software features at the company’s June developer conference.

At the Sept. 7 presentation, Apple plans to announce four new iPhone 14 models and three new versions of the Apple Watch, Bloomberg News has reported. The new iPhone line will continue to be split into two standard versions and two Pro models. For the first time, however, Apple will offer a large, 6.7-inch version of the standard iPhone. And it won’t offer a mini model the way it did with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

Apple planning to manufacture iPhone 14 models in India

Apple Inc plans to start making the iPhone 14 in India about two months after its release out of China, in a move that will narrow the gap from the typical six to nine months for previous launches, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The company has been working with suppliers to ramp up manufacturing in India and the first iPhone 14s from the country are likely to be finished in late October or November, following the initial September release, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple's Taiwan-based supplier Foxconn has studied the process of shipping items from China and assembling the iPhone 14 at its plant outside southern Indian city of Chennai, it reported.

The U.S. tech giant is looking at options after Beijing's clashes with Washington and lockdowns across the country disrupted production, according to the report.

Apple has been shifting some areas of iPhone production from China to other markets including India, the world's second-biggest smartphone market, and is also planning to assemble iPad tablets there.