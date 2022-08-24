Apple confirms Sept 7 launch date for iPhone 14, new watches2 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 10:46 PM IST
Apple has announced its plans to hold a launch event on Sept 7 to unveil the iPhone 14 and its next slate of smartwatches
Apple Inc. announced plans to hold a launch event on Sept. 7, when the tech giant is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 lineup and its next slate of smartwatches, confirming a date that was reported by Bloomberg News last week.