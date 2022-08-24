Apple confirms Sept 7 launch date for iPhone 14, new watches

Launching a new iPhone is always a big moment for Apple, which counted on the device for more than half of its $366 billion in annual sales last year. But there’s additional pressure this year as the company faces a slowdown in consumer spending -- particularly in the smartphone industry -- and needs its latest technology to entice buyers. It’s also planning a more ambitious product rollout than usual in the coming months, with a flurry of new Macs, iPads, AirPods and even a mixed-reality headset expected by the first half of 2023.

