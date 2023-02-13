Apple supplier plans to more than double Indian workforce to 25,000
- Salcomp is a major supplier of chargers to Apple. It currently employs about 12,000 people in Chennai with 85% of them being women.
Apple supplier Salcomp said on Monday that it is planning to more than double its workforce in India to nearly 25,000 over the next three years.
