Apple supplier Salcomp said on Monday that it is planning to more than double its workforce in India to nearly 25,000 over the next three years.

Sasikumar Gendham, managing director, Salcomp Manufacturing India in a statement to Reuters said "China Plus One strategy is at its peak at this moment ... The whole supply chain is now kind of looking at an alternative. And India is poised to be one of the best alternatives."

"It's time to really diversify and decluster supply chain beyond China," he added

Salcomp is a major supplier of chargers to Apple. Salcomp currently employs about 12,000 people in Chennai with 85% of them being women. It reached an agreement in 2019 to take over a facility, formerly owned by Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia, in the southern Indian city of Chennai and started operations in 2020.

Currently, iPhones are assembled in India by at least three of Apple's global suppliers: Foxconn and Pegatron in Tamil Nadu; and Wistron in nearby Karnataka state.

As per a Reuters report last year, Foxconn is also planning to quadruple the workforce at its iPhone factory in India over two years.

In 2022, analysts at JP Morgan estimated that Apple may make one of four iPhones in India by 2025, and 25% of all Apple products, including Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, will be manufactured outside China by 2025 from 5% currently.

