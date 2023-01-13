Apple Watch 8 Series saves yet another life; man rescued after fatal car crash

According to Abell, his Apple watch had detected the crash and displayed an alert and slider asking him to slide the SOS to his immediate emergency services contact. Abell told ABC News, “I was in the car fighting to stay conscious and I heard the voice say ‘Hello, are you there?" However, Abell was not able to move the slider of his watch to send an alert to his SOS emergency contact. It was surprisingly fortunate that his Apple Watch 8 Series dialled the emergency services within 20 seconds and medical help arrived on time to save Abell.

