Apple Watch saves a pregnant woman’s life during emergency: Here’s how

Apple Watch saves a pregnant woman’s life during emergency: Here’s how2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 06:49 PM IST
- Jess Kelly from Costa Mesa, California, has claimed that her Apple Watch has saved her life during her 37th week of pregnancy. As per Kelly, on Dec 17, she was not feeling well. It was fortunate that Kelly received a high heart rate alert on her smartwatch device.
A woman from Costa Mesa has claimed that her Apple Smartwatch saved her life after a medical emergency while she was pregnant.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×