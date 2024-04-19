Apple Watch saves yet another life; Know how a cyclist was rescued in NYC
Apple Watch's fall detection feature saved a 49-year-old cyclist, Eric Zollinger, in New York City. After a severe fall, the watch alerted emergency services, connecting him with help. Zollinger praised the device's quick response, acknowledging its life-saving capabilities.
In a recent incident in New York City, the life-saving capabilities of Apple's innovative technology were once again highlighted when a 49-year-old cyclist, Eric Zollinger, experienced a harrowing accident that could have ended tragically if not for his Apple Watch's fall detection feature.