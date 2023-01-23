Apple's handset exports from India reach USD 1 billion in December: IT Secretary1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 11:20 PM IST
IT secretary said Apple's handset exports from India have reached USD 1 billion in December
iPhone maker Apple is not only manufacturing mobile phones for India but it exported handsets worth USD 1 billion as of December, a senior government official said on Monday.
