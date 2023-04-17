Apple's India sales soar to $6 billion as CEO Tim Cook commences retail expansion3 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 02:17 PM IST
- In an effort to drive growth in India, where the population is 1.4 billion, Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to launch the company's first local stores this week. The expanding middle class in India represents a promising opportunity for Apple, which is also ramping up local production.
Apple's CEO Tim Cook is arriving in India to open the company's first local stores, as the tech giant's sales in the country reached a new record of nearly $6 billion for the year ending in March. This underscores the growing significance of the Indian market for Apple, and highlights its efforts to expand its presence and offerings in the region.
