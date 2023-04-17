Apple's India sales soar to $6 billion as CEO Tim Cook commences retail expansion

Bloomberg reports that their sources revealed that Apple's revenue in India surged by almost 50 percent to $6 billion in the latest fiscal year, up from $4.1 billion the previous year. This growth underscores Apple's increasing focus on the Indian market, as the company has struggled to capture significant market share in the country due to the high cost of its products. Apple is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings on May 4 and has projected a decline in global revenue.