The Supreme Court said on Monday that appointing heirs of the employees on their retirement or superannuation is a violation and unconstitutional. The Supreme Court said it is violative of Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution. A bench comprising Justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna observed that if the appointment of heirs to the employees is permitted after their resignations, outsiders should never be allowed to get an appointment. The bench said only the heirs of the employees on their superannuation and/or retirement shall get an appointment.

An industrial court had earlier directed the Ahmednagar Mahanagar Palika to give appointment to the heirs of the employees on their retirement/ superannuation. It was done on the basis of a settlement award between the Employees Union and the Mahanagar Palika.

The Union had demanded that legal heirs of the employees be employed after their retirement. Mahanagar Palika had filed a writ plea challenging this order which was dismissed by the Gujarat high court.

During the hearing before the Supreme Court, Mahanagar Palika argued that the direction of giving appointment to the heirs of the employees shall be hit by Article 14 of the Constitution of India and against the appointment on compassionate grounds.

The Supreme Court bench said, "…compassionate appointment shall always be treated as an exception to the normal method of recruitment. The appointment on compassionate grounds is provided upon the death of an employee in harness without any kind of security whatsoever. The appointment on compassionate grounds is not automatic and shall be subject to the strict scrutiny of various parameters including the financial position of the family, the economic dependence of the family upon the deceased employee and the avocation of the other members of the family."

“…appointment on compassionate grounds cannot be extended to the heirs of the employees on their superannuation and/or retirement. If such an appointment is permitted, in that case, outsiders shall never get an appointment and only the heirs of the employees on their superannuation and/or retirement shall get an appointment and those who are the outsiders shall never get an opportunity to get an appointment though they may be more meritorious and/or well educated and/or more qualified," the Supreme Court bench said.