Appointing heirs of employees after retirement unconstitutional: Supreme Court2 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 08:07 PM IST
The Supreme Court said on Monday that appointing heirs of the employees on their retirement or superannuation is a violation and unconstitutional. The Supreme Court said it is violative of Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution. A bench comprising Justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna observed that if the appointment of heirs to the employees is permitted after their resignations, outsiders should never be allowed to get an appointment. The bench said only the heirs of the employees on their superannuation and/or retirement shall get an appointment.