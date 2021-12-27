New Delhi: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet Monday appointed Pankaj Jain as the new secretary of ministry of petroleum and natural gas and Sanjay Singh as secretary at the ministry of steel, as part of a widescale bureaucratic reshuffle.

Jain was additional secretary in the department of financial services while Singh was previously secretary in department of administrative reforms and public grievances and department of pensions and pensioners welfare. Singh will be replaced by V Srinivas, currently special secretary in the same department.

Vini Mahajan, IAS of the 1987 batch has been appointed as secretary of department of drinking water and sanitation, under ministry of jal shakti. Department of consumer affairs secretary Leena Nandan has been appointed as secretary, ministry of environment, forests and climate change following the superannuation of Rameshwar Prasad Gupta at the end of the month.

Special secretary, ministry of culture Rohit Kumar Singh will take over as secretary, department of consumer affairs.

While ministry of food processing industries' special secretary Manoj Joshi has been appointed as ministry of housing and urban affairs' officer on special duty. He will take over as secretary in the ministry upon the superannuation of Durga Shanker Mishra.

Madhya Pradesh cadre officer Rajeev Ranjan, currently special secretary in the department of expenditure, ministry of finance has been appointed as secretary, national commission for backward classes.

Gujarat cadre officer Bharat Lal has been appointed as secretary to the Lokpal, in place of Brij Kumar Agarwal who will complete his tenure this month. Lal additional secretary, department of drinking water & sanitation, ministry of jal shakti, will be in the position till January 31, 2022 and one year after that on a contract basis, the committee notice said. currently

The committee also approved upgradation of several officers to the level of special secretary and secretary in rank and pay. REC Ltd chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Malhotra and Manoj Ahuja, chairman, central board of secondary education have been given the rank of secretary. Additional secretary, cabinet secretariat Alkesh Kumar Sharma, has been given special secretary rank in cabinet secretariat, and Raj Kumar Goyal, additional secretary and financial advisor, ministry of external affairs has been upgraded to rank of special secretary. Rajesh Kumar Chaudhry, additional secretary, department of public enterprises and Annie George Mathew, currently additional secretary, department of expenditure, Meera Swarup, additional secretary and financial adviser, department of expenditure, Shashank Priya, additional secretary & financial advisor, ministry of commerce, have been upgraded to rank of special secretary.

