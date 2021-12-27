Appointments Committee of Cabinet makes wide-scale bureaucratic changes

The committee also approved upgradation of several officers to the level of special secretary and secretary in rank and pay. REC Ltd chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Malhotra and Manoj Ahuja, chairman, central board of secondary education have been given the rank of secretary. Additional secretary, cabinet secretariat Alkesh Kumar Sharma, has been given special secretary rank in cabinet secretariat, and Raj Kumar Goyal, additional secretary and financial advisor, ministry of external affairs has been upgraded to rank of special secretary. Rajesh Kumar Chaudhry, additional secretary, department of public enterprises and Annie George Mathew, currently additional secretary, department of expenditure, Meera Swarup, additional secretary and financial adviser, department of expenditure, Shashank Priya, additional secretary & financial advisor, ministry of commerce, have been upgraded to rank of special secretary.