Approved 157 new medical colleges since 2014: Centre

The objective of the Phase-II of the scheme was to create 4,000 PG seats in Government Colleges in the country. The funding pattern is 90:10 by Central and State Governments respectively for North Eastern States and Special category States and 60:40 for other States with the upper ceiling cost pegged at ₹1.20 crore per seat. A total of 16 Government Medical Colleges have been approved under the scheme for increasing 1,741 PG seats till date. Funds to the tune of ₹6,94.534 crore have been released under the scheme till date.