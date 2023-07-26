Apps Like Robinhood Make Trading Fun, But SEC Fears It’s Costing Investors

WASHINGTON—Federal regulators want to impose new guardrails on the way retail investment firms such as Robinhood Markets use advanced analytics to encourage customers to trade, the latest in a series of policy efforts prompted by the 2021 meme-stock craze.

The Securities and Exchange Commission plans to propose a rule Wednesday that would hold algorithms that predict, guide or forecast investors’ behavior, in certain cases, to a similar standard as investment advice. It would require brokers and advisers who deploy such tools to “neutralize or eliminate" conflicts of interest they create.

The agency’s goal is to prevent emerging technologies from undermining firms’ legal obligation to act in the best interests of their clients. Republican SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda, however, said the rule is so broad it could encompass common tools for exploring investing strategies.

The rule proposal stems from a two-year SEC review of Wall Street’s “digital engagement practices" following the trading frenzy in GameStop and other meme stocks in early 2021. That episode sparked congressional hearings, a 45-page SEC staff report, and a series of sweeping proposals to change the way stock trading works behind the scenes.

Regulators worried that by bombarding investors with push notifications, colorful graphics and gamelike features, brokerage apps could induce users to trade too much for their own good. While individual investors tend not to benefit from frequent trading, such behavior can be lucrative for market intermediaries.

Existing SEC rules prohibit retail brokers from putting their own financial interests ahead of their customers’ when making investment recommendations. Rather than simply urging clients to pile into products that generate the highest commissions or fees, a broker must take into account things such as the investor’s risk tolerance, liquidity needs and investment time horizon.

Traditionally, that advice came when an investor called up a broker, who made suggestions about what stocks to buy. But regulators say investment advice has changed with the growth of self-directed platforms that operate primarily over the internet. After the GameStop day-trading craze, they questioned whether trading platforms’ use of engaging features—such as a list of “top mover" stocks—might function as a recommendation.

In comment letters and securities filings, Robinhood has said it doesn’t believe that to be the case.

“Robinhood simply aggregates and presents complex information in ways that customers find useful, through a mobile app and website interface that is understandable and convenient," the firm said in a comment letter to the SEC.

The proposal under consideration Wednesday would expand the SEC’s oversight of broker and adviser conduct beyond outright recommendations.

It would apply to any analytical tools used by investment firms to predict or direct investment-related behaviors. Whenever such a “covered technology" takes the firm’s own interest into consideration in interactions with investors, a conflict of interest would exist under the proposed rule.

Brokers and advisers would have to determine whether such conflicts could result in their interest being placed ahead of their customers’ and eliminate such effects. They would also have to develop written policies and procedures outlining how they would comply with the requirements.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler has flagged wide-ranging concerns about the use of artificial intelligence in finance. “If the optimization function in the AI system is taking the interest of the platform into consideration as well as the interest of the customer, this can lead to conflicts of interest," he said in a July speech to the National Press Club in Washington.

In prepared remarks, Uyeda, the GOP commissioner, described the proposal as “breathtakingly broad in its reach." Technologies as simple as electronic calculators or tools that calculate an investor’s future retirement assets could be covered, he said.

“Even for benign technologies—perhaps in my calculator example—firms are still required to develop, implement, periodically review, and extensively document the specific steps of why and how the use or potential use of the technology, in any investor interaction, does not pose a risk of conflicts of interest," Uyeda said.

Also on Wednesday, the SEC voted 3-2 to adopt a separate rule proposed last year that requires publicly traded companies to disclose major cybersecurity breaches to their investors. Companies will have to file an 8-K form within four business days of determining that a cyber incident is significant to investors. They can extend that time frame if the U.S. attorney general deems that immediate disclosure would pose a risk to national security or public safety.

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com