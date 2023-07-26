Apps Like Robinhood Make Trading Fun, But SEC Fears It’s Costing Investors
Summary
- Regulators mull new limits on apps in wake of meme-stock boom
WASHINGTON—Federal regulators want to impose new guardrails on the way retail investment firms such as Robinhood Markets use advanced analytics to encourage customers to trade, the latest in a series of policy efforts prompted by the 2021 meme-stock craze.
