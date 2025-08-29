APPSC FBO, ABO admit cards today: How to access hall tickets for Forest, Assistant Beat Officer test from psc.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission is scheduled to release admit cards today for recruitment drive of Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer. APPSC issued a notification with respect to vacancies notified in the circular dated July 14 carrying no.No.06/2025 stating that the test will be carried out in offline mode.

The screening test will be conducted on September 7 in a total of 13 districts of the state.

The notices released on August 28 states, "It is hereby informed that the Screening Test (Objective Type) for the post of Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer in A.P Forest Sub Service is scheduled to be held on 07.09.2025 FN in Offline mode at erstwhile 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh."

The screening test for the Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer recruitment is set for September 7 across 13 districts.

How to download APPSC FBO, ABO admit cards As per the notification, the hall tickets were released today at the Commission’s official website, https://psc.ap.gov.in. To access hall tickets and with it the exam time and centre, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Candidates need to select the option "Download Hall Ticket given at the right side of the home page.

Step 3: The candidate then has to login using OTPR ID, password and security code.

Step 4: Check and download admit card, take a printout for future reference.

The hall tickets can also be downloaded from the portal - https://portal-psc.ap.gov.in/Download_HallTickets/. It is important to note that candidates must carry the hall ticket to the examination centre on the examination day. Candidates must go through the instruction manual carefully which is provided with the admit card and report at the exam centre on time.