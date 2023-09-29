India's fiscal deficit in the April-August period of financial year 2023-24 stood at ₹6.43 lakh crore, which represents 36 percent of the annual target, as per the government data shared on September 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the comparable year-ago period, the fiscal deficit had stood at ₹5.42 lakh crore, which was 32.6 percent of the entire FY23 target.

Notably, the government has set a fiscal deficit target of ₹17.87 lakh crore for FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The deficit, in the August month alone, came in at ₹ ₹37,200 crore as against ₹2 lakh crore in the year-ago period. The revenue surplus during the month stood at ₹17,800 crore as against a revenue deficit of ₹1.59 lakh in the same period of the previous year.

The spending in August came in at ₹2.91 lakh crore, higher as compared to ₹2.63 lakh crore in the corresponding month of the last fiscal, the data showed.

In the April-August period, total receipts stood at ₹10.29 lakh crore and overall expenditure at ₹16.72 lakh crore, representing 37.9 percent and 37.1 percent of the annual target, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)

