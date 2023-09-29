Hello User
April-August fiscal deficit at 6.43 lakh crore, widens to 36% of FY24 target

April-August fiscal deficit at 6.43 lakh crore, widens to 36% of FY24 target

Livemint

  • In the comparable year-ago period, the fiscal deficit had stood at 32.6 percent of the annual target.

Fiscal deficit for the month of August 2023 came in at 37,200 crore

India's fiscal deficit in the April-August period of financial year 2023-24 stood at 6.43 lakh crore, which represents 36 percent of the annual target, as per the government data shared on September 29.

In the comparable year-ago period, the fiscal deficit had stood at 5.42 lakh crore, which was 32.6 percent of the entire FY23 target.

Notably, the government has set a fiscal deficit target of 17.87 lakh crore for FY24.

The deficit, in the August month alone, came in at 37,200 crore as against 2 lakh crore in the year-ago period. The revenue surplus during the month stood at 17,800 crore as against a revenue deficit of 1.59 lakh in the same period of the previous year.

The spending in August came in at 2.91 lakh crore, higher as compared to 2.63 lakh crore in the corresponding month of the last fiscal, the data showed.

In the April-August period, total receipts stood at 10.29 lakh crore and overall expenditure at 16.72 lakh crore, representing 37.9 percent and 37.1 percent of the annual target, respectively.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)

Updated: 29 Sep 2023, 04:45 PM IST
