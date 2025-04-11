April’s Pink Moon to dazzle skies: When, where and how to see micromoon and why it looks tiny— check here

Skywatchers, mark your calendars! The full moon of April 2025—popularly known as the Pink Moon—will rise on the night of Saturday, April 12. Also called the Paschal Full Moon, this event carries both astronomical and cultural significance. It will be visible in India in the early hours of Sunday, April 13, at around 5:00 am IST.

Despite its name, the Pink Moon won’t actually appear pink in colour. According to the Old Farmer's Almanack and Native American traditions, the name comes from the blooming of pink wildflowers like creeping phlox and moss pink, which are among the first to blossom in spring. The Pink Moon symbolises rebirth, renewal, and the return of nature’s vibrance after winter.

This year’s Pink Moon is extra special—it’s a micromoon, meaning the moon will be at its apogee, or farthest point from Earth. As a result, it will appear about 5.1 per cent smaller and slightly dimmer than a typical full moon. This contrasts with a supermoon, which appears larger when the moon is closest to Earth.

In the sky, the moon will be positioned in the constellation Virgo, right next to Spica, a bright blue-white star. In an added treat for skywatchers in regions like southern Africa and parts of Central and South America, the moon will briefly occult Spica—temporarily covering it from view.

The April full moon is also called the Paschal Full Moon in the Christian calendar because it determines the date of Easter. Easter Sunday in 2025 will fall on April 20, the first Sunday after this full moon, which itself follows the March equinox.

Other traditional names for this moon include the Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, and Fish Moon, each rooted in the seasonal rhythms of nature.

To witness this celestial event, find a dark, open area—like a rural field or hilltop—away from city lights. When the moon is near the horizon, it may appear larger and more golden due to the moon illusion.