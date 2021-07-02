APSEZ gains 3% after strong biz update for June quarter

APSEZ gains 3% after strong biz update for June quarter1 min read . 03:21 PM IST
- The company handled cargo volume of 75.69 MMT in the first quarter of FY22, registering a year-on-year growth of 83%.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) rose as much as 3.03% after the company said it handled cargo volume of 75.69 MMT, registering a growth of 83% year-on-year, during the first quarter of FY22.
Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) rose as much as 3.03% after the company said it handled cargo volume of 75.69 MMT, registering a growth of 83% year-on-year, during the first quarter of FY22.
At 01:55 pm, APSEZ was trading at ₹711.85, up 1.25% from its previous close, while the benchmark index Sensex gained 0.05% to 52,345.53.
At 01:55 pm, APSEZ was trading at ₹711.85, up 1.25% from its previous close, while the benchmark index Sensex gained 0.05% to 52,345.53.
In June 2021, APSEZ handled cargo volume of 25.54 million metric tonnes (MMT), registering a year-on-year growth of 83%.
In the container segment, APSEZ handled container volume of 0.67 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) last month, registering a growth of 48% year-on-year. For the first quarter of FY22, APSEZ handled a volume of 2.08 million TEUs, thus registering a year-on-year growth of 69%.
From the beginning of the year, APSEZ has gained 47.21% against a rise of 9.62% in the Sensex.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd reported a 285% jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,288 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2021 against a profit of ₹334 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 24% to ₹3,608 crore in the March quarter as against ₹2,921 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited is India's largest private multi-port operator, with a large network of ports with India's largest SEZ at Mundra. APSEZ Port business is integral to its logistics business and is India's largest private port operator with a presence across 12 locations.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!