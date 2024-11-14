AQI in Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi says returning to national capital felt like ‘entering a gas chamber…’

AQI in Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the pollution, likening the national capital to a gas chamber after her return from Wayanad, where the air quality was significantly better at 35.

Livemint
Published14 Nov 2024, 11:59 AM IST
AQI in Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi says returning to national capital felt like ‘entering a gas chamber…’
AQI in Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi says returning to national capital felt like ‘entering a gas chamber…’

AQI in Delhi: Following her return to Delhi after the Wayanad bypolls on Wednesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said entering the National Capital ‘felt like a gas chamber’. She made her electoral debut in the Kerala constituency, which was earlier represented by her brother Rahul Gandhi.

“Coming back to Delhi from Wayanad where the air is beautiful and the AQI is 35, was like entering a gas chamber. The blanket of smog is even more shocking when seen from the air,” Priyanka Gandhi posted on X.

Also Read | Delhi’s air quality hits ‘severe’ category for first time this season: Video

With the onset of winter, Delhi has been ranking at the top when it comes to declining air quality. The national capital's AQI plummeted to its worst level on Thursday, falling into the “severe” category. According to Safar data, the AQI in the national capital was recorded as 434 at 6 am.

Several residents have also been facing health issues such as irritation in their eyes, running noses, breathlessness, and coughing, stated reports.

‘Practically impossible to breathe’

Calling out for a permanent solution to Delhi's ever growing pollution woes, Rahul Gandhi's sister further added that the air was “practically impossible to breathe.”

“Delhi’s pollution gets worse every year. We really should put our heads together and find a solution for cleaner air. It’s beyond this party or that, it’s practically impossible to breathe especially for kids, elders and those with respiratory issues. We just have to do something about it,” wrote Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Also Read | SC pulls up Delhi govt, top cop for not implementing firecracker ban

AQI in Delhi: Dense fog, flights diverted

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), various areas in Delhi such as Anand Vihar, Rohini and others recorded an AQI over 400.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Punjab records 484 stubble-burning cases on Diwali

An AQI in the 0-50 range is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’.

Yesterday, November 13, Delhi witnessed its first dense smog of the winter season, drastically reducing visibility,particularly at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). According to reports, at least ten flights were diverted from the Delhi airport.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 11:59 AM IST
Business NewsNewsAQI in Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi says returning to national capital felt like ‘entering a gas chamber…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.60
    12:13 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.65 (-0.47%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    135.75
    12:12 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.25 (-0.18%)

    Tata Motors share price

    777.60
    12:12 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -8.8 (-1.12%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.50
    12:12 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    0.05 (0.02%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.35
    12:09 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -8.1 (-0.43%)
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,600.00
    12:07 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -271.95 (-5.58%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,212.85
    12:09 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-5.31%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,835.25
    12:08 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -297.85 (-4.18%)

    Westlife Development share price

    697.55
    12:09 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -28.7 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,944.85
    12:09 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    355.75 (7.75%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.90
    12:09 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.5 (6.51%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,260.05
    12:09 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    73.2 (6.17%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management share price

    6,710.20
    12:09 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    345.4 (5.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,855.00-10.00
      Chennai
      76,861.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,013.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      76,865.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.