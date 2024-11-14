AQI in Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the pollution, likening the national capital to a gas chamber after her return from Wayanad, where the air quality was significantly better at 35.

AQI in Delhi: Following her return to Delhi after the Wayanad bypolls on Wednesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said entering the National Capital 'felt like a gas chamber'. She made her electoral debut in the Kerala constituency, which was earlier represented by her brother Rahul Gandhi.

“Coming back to Delhi from Wayanad where the air is beautiful and the AQI is 35, was like entering a gas chamber. The blanket of smog is even more shocking when seen from the air," Priyanka Gandhi posted on X.

With the onset of winter, Delhi has been ranking at the top when it comes to declining air quality. The national capital's AQI plummeted to its worst level on Thursday, falling into the "severe" category. According to Safar data, the AQI in the national capital was recorded as 434 at 6 am.

Several residents have also been facing health issues such as irritation in their eyes, running noses, breathlessness, and coughing, stated reports.

‘Practically impossible to breathe’ Calling out for a permanent solution to Delhi's ever growing pollution woes, Rahul Gandhi's sister further added that the air was “practically impossible to breathe."

"Delhi's pollution gets worse every year. We really should put our heads together and find a solution for cleaner air. It's beyond this party or that, it's practically impossible to breathe especially for kids, elders and those with respiratory issues. We just have to do something about it," wrote Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

AQI in Delhi: Dense fog, flights diverted According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), various areas in Delhi such as Anand Vihar, Rohini and others recorded an AQI over 400.

An AQI in the 0-50 range is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’.