AQI LIVE Updates: Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram are in the grip of 'Very Poor' air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging from 314 to 324, according to SAFAR data at 7 am. The air quality in Mumbai continue to remain ‘moderate’ with AQI at 128, as per SAFAR 7:00 am data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Delhi, despite a 15-point winter action plan to curb the rising pollution, the battle against deteriorating air quality continues. While initiatives like 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' are in motion as vehicular and biomass burning emissions contribute to rising PM2.5 levels, the haze is likely to linger, with 'Very Poor' air quality forecast for the region from October 29 to 31, 2023.

Catch all Updates on AQI levels in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities here:

Delhi air quality ‘very poor’, stands at 322 Overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stands at 322, in the 'Very Poor' category as per SAFAR-India. AQI in Delhi University is recorded at 354, while 314 in IIT Delhi, 342 in Airport (T3), 324 in Noida, 314 in Gurugram, as per SAFAR 7 am data.

Centre has no concrete action plan to control pollution: AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta Aam Aadmi Party Senior leader and National spokesperson Reena Gupta attacked the Centre, alleging that the entire North India is struggling with air pollution, but it has no concrete action plan to control it.

Reena Gupta, in a press conference, said, "People in Northern India are suffering due to air pollution, but the Central Government lacks any action plan to control it. The surprising thing is that on October 24, the Central Government shut down that database. They closed the SAFAR website because we began raising our voices that 70 per cent of Delhi's air pollution is coming from outside Delhi, most of which is from BJP-ruled states." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

