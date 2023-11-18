AQI news today: Delhi's air quality improves from 'severe' to 'very poor' with an overall AQI of 340 according to SAFAR data.

AQI news today: Delhi's air quality witnessed a slight improvement from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ air today i.e. on 18 November. The overall AQI in the national capital stood at 340 at 9 am, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data. As per SAFAR data, Areas like Pusa, Dhirpur, Delhi University, Noida, Gurugram, Lodhi Road, Airport (T3) recorded ‘very poor’ category air with AQI at 336, 313, 382, 319, 317, 325, 374, respectively. As per CPCB data at 9 am, the average AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded at 335, 373 in Jahangirpuri, 389 in RK Puram, 395 in Dwarka, 361 in Rohini, 366 in Rohini. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe, and above 450 severe plus. Though saw a downward shift in the air quality index was witnessed, however, dense, toxic haze continued to shroud the city.

Earlier, on 17 November, The National Green Tribunal observed various states where the Air Quality Index deteriorated did not fully comply with its earlier direction to take "immediate remedial action". The tribunal had earlier issued notices to the chief secretaries of several states, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar and Jharkhand, after taking cognisance of the Central Pollution Control Board's online air quality bulletins.

The tribunal directed the authorities concerned to review their approach, come up with adequate measures to improve the air quality and submit a further action taken report.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said a 6-member special task force has been formed, under the leadership of the Environment Special Secretary for proper implementation and monitoring of GRAP rules. Nine out of 11 state capitals analysed in India recorded higher pollution in the first 12 hours after Diwali celebrations this year as compared to last year.

Crackers were burst in the national capital and other cities on Diwali despite alarming pollution levels and the Supreme Court's ban on fireworks during the festivities.

