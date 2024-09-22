AQI, weather today: IMD issues yellow alert in Karnataka and 5 more states; check city with best-worst air quality

Fareha Naaz
Published22 Sep 2024, 06:41 AM IST
AQI, weather today: The IMD forecasted 'heavy rainfall' in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra between September 23 and 27,

AQI, weather today: Sikkim's Gangtok registered best air quality in the list of 242 cities at 6:00 AM on Sunday as the AQI stood at 15 which falls in ‘good’ category. Meanwhile Gujarat's Nandesari registered the worst air quality as the AQI stood at 235 which falls in ‘good’ category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Furthermore, the air quality in national capital, Delhi, stood at 138 which falls in ‘moderate’ category. Air quality in Mumbai fell in ‘satisfactory’ category as it registered an AQI of 58.

Now let's move to IMD's weather forecast and warning across India:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued yellow alert for September 22, predicting heavy rainfall in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. 

Also Read | IMD predicts more rains in West Bengal, Sikkim; Gangtok registers best AQI

IMD's weather forecast and warning for Central India

The Meteorological Department forecasted “heavy rainfall” in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra between September 23 and 27, in Chhattisgarh between September 23 and 26 and in Madhya Pradesh September 24 and 27.

IMD's weather forecast and warning for East and Northeast India

IMD's latest press release dated September 21 states, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the next 7days; Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya during 23rd -27th; Bihar during 23rd -25th; Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 23rd; West Bengal & Sikkim on 25th September.”

Also Read | IMD predicts more rain in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata today

It further notes possibility of hot and humid weather conditions in West Bengal's Sub-Himalayan region and in Sikkim on September 22; in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura similar conditions are expected to prevail until September 23.

IMD's weather forecast and warning for Northwest India and West India

The weather report states, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Marathwada on 23rd & 24th; Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa during 24th -27th; Gujarat Region during 25th -27th September.”

Also Read | Delhi’s AQI to get better with gusty wind and rain today: IMD

IMD's weather forecast and warning for South Peninsular India

Predicting “heavy rainfall” in Andhra Pradesh's coastal region and in Yanam until September 23, IMD said Karnataka's North interior region may witness downpours until September 24.

Besides this, Telangana can gear up for fresh wet spells from September 23 till 25 and Karnataka's South interior region may receive precipitation on September 22 and 23 while Rayalaseema may get wet spells on September 24 and 25.

First Published:22 Sep 2024, 06:41 AM IST
