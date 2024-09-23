AQI, weather update: THIS Gujarat city sees worst air quality; IMD issues yellow alert in Telangana, 12 other states

AQI, weather update: IMD has forecast the possibility of heavy rainfall in north-eastern and southern states on September 23 and issued a yellow alert in 13 states. Check the cities with the best and worst air quality here.

Fareha Naaz
Published23 Sep 2024, 07:42 AM IST
New Delhi, India - Sept. 18, 2024: Commuter coming out during the drizzling rain since morning at Ring Road in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - Sept. 18, 2024: Commuter coming out during the drizzling rain since morning at Ring Road in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

AQI, weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD has forecast the possibility of heavy rainfall in north-eastern and southern states on September 23. The weather agency issued an yellow alert for Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Considering air quality levels in 242 cities across India, it was found that Sikkim's Gangtok registered the best air quality at 7:00 AM on Monday – the AQI was 18, which falls in ‘good’ category. Meanwhile, Gujarat's Nandesari registered the worst air quality as the AQI stood at 226, falling  in the ‘poor’ category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Furthermore, the air quality in the national capital, Delhi, stood at 155 which falls in ‘moderate’ category. Mumbai registered an AQI of 54, which falls in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

Given below are IMD's forecast and warnings

South Peninsular India

According to IMD's weather forecast, isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Karnataka's south interior region, coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry today.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh may witness downpours until September 25 while Rayalaseema and Karnataka's north interior areas may witness such weather conditions until September 24.

Central India

The MeT predicted “isolated heavy rainfall” in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, and wet spells in Chhattisgarh until September 26 and in Madhya Pradesh from September 24 to September 27.

East and Northeast India

The Meteorological Department in its latest weather bulletin dated September 22 states, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 23rd-28th; Odisha during 23rd-26th; Arunachal Pradesh during 24th-28th; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Jharkhand during 25th-27th; Gangetic West Bengal on 25th & 26th; Bihar on 27th & 28th September.”

Furthermore, hot and humid weather conditions are likely in Northeast India on September 23.

West India

The press release further notes, “Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa during 23rd-26th; Madhya Maharashtra during 23rd-27th; Marathwada during 23rd-25th September.” Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Gujarat on between September 25 and 27.

Northwest India

Referring to Northwest India, the weather agency said light to moderate rainfall is likely in the region except in West Rajasthan, where mainly dry weather conditions are expected to prevail until September 29.

First Published:23 Sep 2024, 07:42 AM IST
