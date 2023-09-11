AR Rahman's concert that took place in Chennai on September 10 has met with severe criticism from fans due to poor management. Fans who attended the music maestro's concert took to social media platform X and shared videos and their 'bizarre' experiences online.

Also read: Bengaluru bandh LIVE Updates: Karnataka govt makes arrangements to tackle bandh; traffic police issues advisory Many concertgoers took to social media to express their disappointment, highlighting several issues. They complained about the low volume, making the performance barely audible for those away from the stage.

The overcrowding at the event led to panic attacks and anxiety among attendees, with many vowing never to attend another AR Rahman concert despite being passionate fans.

Reports also emerged of ticket holders being denied entry to the venue, and some fans even tore up their tickets in frustration. Due to the concert their was massive traffic jam, where fans complained of organisers selling tickets much beyond capacity.