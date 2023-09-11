AR Rahman concert in Chennai receives severe criticism from fans due to poor management, leading to fights and chaos.

AR Rahman's concert that took place in Chennai on September 10 has met with severe criticism from fans due to poor management. Fans who attended the music maestro's concert took to social media platform X and shared videos and their 'bizarre' experiences online.

Many concertgoers took to social media to express their disappointment, highlighting several issues. They complained about the low volume, making the performance barely audible for those away from the stage.

The overcrowding at the event led to panic attacks and anxiety among attendees, with many vowing never to attend another AR Rahman concert despite being passionate fans.

Reports also emerged of ticket holders being denied entry to the venue, and some fans even tore up their tickets in frustration. Due to the concert their was massive traffic jam, where fans complained of organisers selling tickets much beyond capacity.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared a video of a disappointed fan tearing up their concert tickets, describing it as an "unforgettable event" and a "worst gift" from AR Rahman.

The discontent was so significant that the hashtag #ARRConcert began trending on social media, with people sharing their grievances about the event. Fans also reported fights and chaotic scenes during the concert.

Another fan criticised the concert's organisation, stating that it was "very badly organised" and a "waste of money and energy." She also mentioned that she felt stressed due to fights and disturbances at the event, in addition to poor sound quality.

One attendee who had purchased Gold tickets shared their distress, revealing that they were unable to ‘watch the show’ due to 'overcrowding' and ‘lack of space’ suggesting that the organisers over sold the tickets. Moreover, they demanded refund.

As of now, AR Rahman has not commented on the situation. The Oscar-winning music composer is renowned for his work in numerous films, including the Ponniyin Selvan series, Enthiran, Sivaji: The Boss, Rangeela, Bombay, Taal, Rockstar, and Slumdog Millionaire.