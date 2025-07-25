AR Rahman meets Sam Altman, discusses AI project ‘Secret Mountain': 'Empower, uplift Indian minds...'

Music composer AR Rahman recently met OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to discuss AI project ‘Secret Mountain.’ The 58-year-old renowned music composer recently dropped a social media post confirming his upcoming AI-powered project in collaboration with Sam Altman.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the two-time Oscar-winning music legend stated, “It was a pleasure meet @sama at his office …we discussed “Secret Mountain”, our virtual global band, and to empower and uplift Indian minds to use AI tools to address generational challenges and lead the way forward.”

Advertisement

All you need to know about AR Rahman’s Secret Mountain project According to Indian Express report AR Rahman met Sam Altman at his office. AR Rahman’s Secret Mountain project origin can be traced back to February 14, 2024. A five-minute YouTube video titled “Introducing the Secret Mountain" was posted by AR Rahman which provided a glimpse into the innovative approach to storytelling set in a mystical metaverse world.

The video began with, “Hey I’m Luna, let me tell you a story. Like most of us, I have been wandering the jungle instead of gratification, dooms of scrolling.”

Narrating the story of a young woman named Luna, a young, who is transported to the world of Secret Mountain. At this place, she comes across different musical characters from various cultural backgrounds, each with a unique style.