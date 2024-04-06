Bank Holidays in April 2024: In India, both private and public sector banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month and on Sundays, except for days when any special announcement is made by authorities. Know whether banks will be closed today.

Bank Holidays in April 2024: In India, both private and public sector banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month and also on Sundays – except for the days when the authorities might make a special announcement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On March 31, that fell on Sunday, banks were open as their branches were functional for government-related transactions on this day during the normal working hours. This day was declared as a working day by the Reserve Bank of India as it marked the last day of the financial year 2023-24.

Also read: Sunday working: LIC, other insurance companies, banks, income tax offices to remain open on March 31; Here's why Meanwhile, all national holidays are observed as bank holidays while regional bank holidays depend on the state. It is important to note that the first, third and fifth Saturdays are working days for banks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Will banks observe a working day on April 6 (Saturday) or is today a bank holiday? Banks will remain operational today, on April 6, as it falls on the first Saturday of the month. Thus, it will be a working day for all banks in India as banks will provide service as on normal days.

Also read: Bank Holiday Today on April 1: Are all banks closed today? Check details here April 2024 bank holidays Banks will remain closed for 14 days in the month of April, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. These 14 days include Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays.

Here is a list of bank holidays in April: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

