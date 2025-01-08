In Himachal Pradesh, a Mahindra Thar owner was fined ₹ 1 lakh for modifying his vehicle, raising allegations of police harassment. The owner claims the fine is part of a personal vendetta, prompting an investigation by local police to assess potential misconduct.

In a controversial incident in Himachal Pradesh, a Mahindra Thar owner was fined exceeding ₹1 lakh for vehicle modifications, reported News18. This prompted allegations of a personal vendetta against the police.

The hefty penalty issued by the Dhanotu police station in Sundarnagar on 5 December 2024, has drawn widespread attention.

Chandramani, the vehicle owner and District Vice President of the BJP Yuva Morcha in Sundarnagar, claims the fine stems from a personal grudge held by the Station House Officer (SHO), the report added. According to Chandramani, the officer specifically targeted him by standing outside his residence for two hours on the day of the incident.

The SHO reportedly issued multiple challans, totalling ₹11,000, including ₹5,500 each for air pollution and vehicle documentation. However, the staggering ₹1 lakh fine was imposed solely for modifying the alloy wheels of his SUV, an act he argues is minor compared to other modified vehicles in the region.

As per the report, Chandramani met with Mandi Superintendent of Police (SP) Sakshi Verma on Monday, and also accused the SHO of harassment. He alleged that his relatives and friends have been routinely stopped and fined, exacerbating his plight.

Reportedly, he further suggested that his previous efforts to raise awareness about local drug and mining mafias might have drawn ire from certain individuals, including opposition leaders. This, he believes, has fuelled the harassment campaign against him, resulting in accumulated fines of ₹1.15 lakh within three months.

Adding to his grievances, Chandramani claimed that attempts were being made to tarnish his reputation despite his compliance with all vehicle regulations. He emphasised the adverse impact this has had on his personal and professional life.

The report highlights that SP Mandi has confirmed that an investigation is underway. Verma assured that appropriate legal action would be taken if the SHO is found guilty of misconduct.