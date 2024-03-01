Are Alternatives to Addictive Opioids on the Way?

In recent months, Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced positive results from studies of its experimental nonopioid painkiller. The excitement has added about $20 billion to the company’s market capitalization in recent months, with some Wall Street analysts describing the pain market as the next big opportunity after obesity. Yet the results, while encouraging, are far from being a home run. In two late-stage studies, the drug eased patients’ pain more than the placebo but failed to outperform Vicodin. In a bunion surgery trial, the opioid-based Vicodin outperformed Vertex’s drug on pain relief. The upshot is that while Vertex’s drug might not be a blockbuster, its success is likely to pave the way for better drugs down the line.